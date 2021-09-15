Watch
Police investigate two vehicle crash that resulted in fatality

Police lights
Posted at 4:50 AM, Sep 15, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-64, west of Granby Street, early Wednesday morning at approximately 2:44 a.m. All westbound lanes have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at the Granby Street exit. The investigation is still ongoing.

