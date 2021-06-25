Police investigating death involving firearm in Virginia Beach; 1 person detained for questioning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a death in the 1300 block of Crane Crescent Friday evening.

Police say the death involved a firearm and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One person has been detained for questioning, and police are not looking for any other suspects.

There is no further information.

