Police investigating homicide after man found fatally shot on front porch of Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the porch of a home in the 100 block of Howard Street Thursday night.

Dispatchers got a call of shots fired in the area around 7:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who had been shot.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead on scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was on the front porch when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

