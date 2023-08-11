Police make arrests 7 months after Virginia 8-year-old 'trying to get home' was killed

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two people have been arrested more than seven months after 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hopewell, according to police.

Investigators said that 20-year-old Jamari Antonio Taylor of Hopewell and 18-year-old Rayquan Latrel Harvell of Chesterfield County were arrested Tuesday.

Taylor was indicted on first-degree murder, use of a firearm while in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Harvell was indicted on first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony charges.

Both are being held without bond, according to police.

Hopewell Deputy Police Chief Donald Reid credited the public for their help in cracking the case following an "extensive investigation."

“We are thankful for the thorough and professional investigative work of our entire team, along with the dedicated staff of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office who worked tirelessly to bring closure to the family of P’Aris Moore," Reid said. "We remain proud of our community, and all who provided valuable information to assist in this investigation."

P'Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting while she riding her bike at her cousin's house on Freeman Street the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Witnesses said a car drove by and someone shot the girl.

The child, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, was just days away from her ninth birthday, according to her mother.

"We're supposed to be planning birthday parties. Not funerals," Brionna Taylor said in a previous interview. "It's crazy to me that people are so senseless and careless. Like, for one you shouldn't be shooting anyway. But, two, you see this big pink bike? You see these little people? Because you saw them. I know you saw them. But to shoot her in her back? My baby was trying to come home. She was trying to get home."

Taylor said Moore was the second youngest of her six children (one of four girls).

"She was the lit one out of the crew," her mother said. "She was like me. Everything she did was like me. She was my twin. My baby."

Her mother said P'Aris "went to church every Wednesday" and "loved church."

P'Aris, a third-grader at Harry E. James Elementary School, was remembered as a "precious angel" by officials with Hopewell Schools.

