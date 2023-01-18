Police mourn death of K9 officer 'Kane'

The Scottsdale Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its canine officers.

Officials say Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and passed away Monday.

SPD is mourning the loss of K9 Kane. Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and succumbed to the disease on Jan 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/87TZ2T2Vqx — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 18, 2023

Police say Kane served for two years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9.

Kane was responsible for many criminal apprehensions and drug-related arrests during his time with the department.

Scottsdale police say he was a beloved member and will be missed.