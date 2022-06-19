US Marshals, Police search for 'armed & dangerous' man wanted in connection to Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation.

On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Brian L. Askew has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic assault.

Police say Askew is currently a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials say the US Marshals are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Brian L. Askew.

Norfolk Police

Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

