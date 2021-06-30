Police search for man wanted for over 20 thefts in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for over 20 thefts in Virginia Beach.

On June 4 around 4:16 p.m., several people left vehicles at a boat ramp located just of Northampton Boulevard on 5100 Shell Road.

Police say they returned to find their windows smashed and items were taken.

A credit card from one victim’s vehicle was used at a local store and surveillance footage was able to capture a man using the card inside the store.

He used the name “Schully Smith” at another store when purchasing items.

Police say the man drives a red pickup truck. They say he is responsible for over 20 of these types of thefts in the area.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

