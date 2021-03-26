Police searching for suspect after man shot while driving in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after an early Friday morning shooting that left a man hospitalized.

According to police, the call came in at 12:42 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim at a Hampton hospital. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was driving in the 2700 block of Magruder Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

This incident is still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

