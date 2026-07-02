Va. budget allocates 393k for state police to develop new missing persons app

The recently-passed state budget set aside funds for a new missing persons phone app.

The budget allocated $343,000 in fiscal year 2027 for this app, with an additional $50,000 for fiscal year 2028. The Department of State Police was directed to create this phone app.

According to the budget provision, the phone app will integrate "data from multiple missing persons alerting systems and provides a centrally accessible portal to receive alerts for missing persons."

Watch previous coverage: Bill going through General Assembly aims to provide funding to create app for missing person alerts

Bill going through General Assembly aims to provide funding to create app for missing person alerts

Back in Feb. 2026, there was a bill going through the General Assembly to provide funding to create an app where people can get information about a missing person and submit tips. This bill originally asked for $20,000 to fund this effort across two fiscal years. The app is not meant to replace the alerts that are already sent out.

It’s the brainchild of York County’s commonwealth’s attorney, Krystyn Reid, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s CEO, Charvala West.

“The Guardian App allows the different missing person alerts to all be unified in one database. It empowers the public to do something, to stay informed, and to participate in bringing missing people home," Reid explained.

“I think, for United Way, we are here to advocate for the vulnerable populations who will benefit from this app and their families," said West.

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