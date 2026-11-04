Virginia Democrats gain ground. What happens next in Washington?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democrat Elaine Luria has won Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Jen Kiggans in a closely watched Hampton Roads race.

Luria celebrated with supporters in Virginia Beach Tuesday night as results showed her leading Kiggans by more than 25,000 votes.

“All eyes are on Virginia, and Virginia has delivered,” Luria told supporters.

Kiggans acknowledged the result in a statement, saying the outcome was not what she had hoped for.

Veteran Virginia political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said national political headwinds created a difficult environment for Kiggans.

“I think things played out in the second, by and large, almost as predicted,” Holsworth said.

The 2nd District has changed hands several times in recent election cycles. Luria first flipped the seat for Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections. Kiggans then defeated Luria during the 2022 midterms.

Holsworth said the competitive makeup of the district means it could remain a target for both parties.

“This district is really a competitive district as it’s drawn,” Holsworth said. “In fact, it probably tilts to the Republican side. So for that reason, I think it’s going to go back and forth."

Meanwhile, Democrat Shannon Taylor has declared victory over Republican Rob Wittman in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press had not officially called the race at the time of reporting, but Taylor held a lead of more than 9,000 votes and called herself the congresswoman-elect.

Taylor said her focus would quickly turn to the concerns of people across the district, including the cost of living.

“We’re just going to begin working on what we’ve promised to do, which is reaching out to folks here in the 1st Congressional District and start having conversations on how we can start helping them immediately on lowering costs,” Taylor said.

With President Donald Trump remaining in the White House, Taylor said she plans to work across party lines.

“I want to work across the aisle to get the job done,” Taylor said. “So I’m going to do everything in my power to bring ideas together, working across the aisle to make sure that we are spending taxpayer money responsibly, that we are putting the emphasis in programs and healthcare that need that funding for all Americans.”

Results were still being finalized nationwide, but the Virginia races could play a significant role in the balance of power in Washington.

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