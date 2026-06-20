Virginia lawmakers reach budget deal ahead of June 30 deadline

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia budget negotiators reached an agreement on a new two-year budget Friday, according to lead Senate negotiator Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

Lucas posted on X Friday evening that the new spending plan has been posted. The announcement came one day after she told CBS 6 that an agreement in principle had been reached.

The deal was reached less than two weeks before the current budget expires on June 30.

Lucas and House Appropriations Chair Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William) shared the following joint statement on the agreement:

This budget agreement reflects our shared commitment to making Virginia more affordable for families. At a time when too many households are feeling squeezed by rising costs and economic uncertainty, this conference report makes historic investments to lower costs, strengthen our schools, protect access to healthcare, expand economic opportunity, and maintain the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal foundation.



We appreciate the hard work of the conferees, staff, and our colleagues in both chambers who helped make this agreement possible. We look forward to passing this conference report and sending it to Governor Spanberger’s desk.

The Senate is currently scheduled to return to Richmond on June 22. The House of Delegates requires 48 hours notice before members can be brought back to Richmond to vote.

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