'Pop-Up Church' returns for Something In The Water festival; Artists announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The "Pop-Up Church" will return for the Something In The Water festival.
A tweet sent out by the SITW account explained this is a free event by and for the community.
"Join us Sunday, April 30th from noon to 8:00PM to celebrate and uplift one another while sharing the gospel and prayer offerings," the tweet continued.
The artists can be found in the image below.
