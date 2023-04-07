Watch Now
'Pop-Up Church' returns for Something In The Water festival; Artists announced

Virginia Beach oceanfront
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 07, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The "Pop-Up Church" will return for the Something In The Water festival.

A tweet sent out by the SITW account explained this is a free event by and for the community.

"Join us Sunday, April 30th from noon to 8:00PM to celebrate and uplift one another while sharing the gospel and prayer offerings," the tweet continued.

The artists can be found in the image below.

