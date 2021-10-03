Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival returns to Newport News Oct. 9 & 10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - If you're an artist or art lover, you'll want to head to Port Warwick next weekend.

The Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival will be celebrating its 17th year on Styron Square in Port Warwick from October 9-10. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This “boutique art show” is a juried art show and, festival organizers' intent is to present world-class fine art, designed by artists that demonstrate innovation and originality.

This year’s festival will showcase more than 70 artists, many of whom are local and from up and down the East Coast as well as from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. Media included in the festival are: Sculpture, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, metal, painting, drawing and graphics, photography and wood. More than half are returning artists, and all of are excited to be exhibiting once again in outdoor shows after COVID-19.

The festival will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend from Patrick Ryan, Zen Mojo, Lana Puckett and Kim Person, Runnin Shine (acoustic version), Beth Turner and the Latin Jazz Conspiracy.

Something new and fun this year will be Latin Dance Lessons by professional dancer Tiarra Johnson, accompanied by the Latin Jazz Conspiracy, giving attendees the opportunity to learn the salsa, mambo or cha cha. Dance Works Dance Troupe and Arts Ballet Academy will also be performing during the weekend.

There will also be something for the kids with fun activities in the Children’s Area and the return of the Young Collector’s Tent, where the festival's younger art patrons (under the age of 14) can purchase art that has been donated by the exhibiting artists at reduced prices.

Sip on Wine or Beer under the Festival Tent and tempt your tastebuds with an array of delightful food trucks featuring Sate Kitchen, Empanada Workshop, Jessie Lou’s and 13 Bakery & Bistro.

All of this on beautiful Styron Square helps set the stage for a perfect way to relax, shop with the fine artisans and enjoy the weekend.

We are continuing our partnership with Downing-Gross Cultural Art Center with a special exhibit of 6 artists that display at DG. And even more exciting is that one of our participating artists who has been with us from the very beginning is graciously sponsoring 3 cash awards for the Downing Gross Artists. They feel that the show has always been good to them and they want to give back. How is that for a sense of community and admiration for the Show!

This year's judge will be Jennifer Myers, a Conservation Fellow from the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk. She comes to the Chrysler from the Isabella Stewart Gardiner Museum in Boston.

The Port Warwick Foundation a non-profit 501 (c) (3) hosts other popular events throughout the year, including the Summer Concert Series, the Holiday Tree Lighting scheduled for November 27 and the Jazz Series, held on Sundays in April and September.

All of the events, including the Art & Sculpture Festival are sponsored by VHS Virginia Health Services.

The festival will take place rain or shine.

Click here for more information.