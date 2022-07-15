Portsmouth City Hall to close next week for AC repair work

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth City Hall is set to close for repairs for a few days next week.

The City of Portsmouth announced Thursday that they are continuing to experience reliability issues with the air conditioning system in Portsmouth City Hall.

Due to this, the building will be closed for extensive air conditioning repairs that are required. Beginning Monday, July 18, Portsmouth City Hall will be closed through Wednesday, July 20. City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, July 21st, at 8 a.m.

According to the city, based on the city contractor’s estimates and the loss of air conditioning during the repair process, the building will need to be closed during the work.

City Hall employees will be working remotely during this time.

To reach offices in Portsmouth City Hall, dial 311.

The Churchland Branch of the Treasurer’s Office will be open for normal business and all other City of Portsmouth facilities outside of Portsmouth City Hall will be open and operating on normal schedules.

