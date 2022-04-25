Portsmouth Fire investigates abandoned house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating an abandoned house fire.

Sunday night around 10:15 p.m., Portsmouth E911 Dispatchers received a call for a fire in the 1300 block of Marshall Ave. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home and immediately began suppression efforts to save the property.

The fire was quickly located in the abandoned home that was under renovation.

No injuries have been reported at the time.

This fire was not related to the festival in close proximity, and will not impact traffic leaving the event.

The fire is being investigated by the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office.

