Portsmouth giving $100 gift cards to senior citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - If you're 65 or older, the City of Portsmouth wants to reward you for helping stop the spread of coronavirus.

Through the Portsmouth Senior Care Incentive Initiative, senior citizens will receive a $100 gift card for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To be eligible, all you need to do is provide the following:

Proof of Portsmouth residency

Your COVID-19 vaccination card

A state-issued identification card or license

You'll also need to complete an application and bring it with the above items to the Portsmouth Sportsplex, located at 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard, on one of the following program dates:

Monday, May 16; Tuesday, May 17; and Wednesday, May 18 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 23; Tuesday, May 24; and Wednesday, may 25 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The application can be printed from the city's website or online here. They will also be available at the following locations:

Portsmouth Sportsplex - 1801 Portsmouth Boulevard

Portsmouth City Hall Security Desk (first floor) - 801 Crawford Street

Portsmouth Senior Station - 3500 Clifford Street

Gift cards will be given to each qualified senior citizen on each program date while supplies last.

Funds used in the Portsmouth Senior Care Incentive Initiative are made possible via the American Rescue Plan Act.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.