Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth Police investigate late night shooting at 7-Eleven, victim in stable condition

items.[0].image.alt
Portsmouth Police Department
Untitled design (5).jpg
Posted at 9:20 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 09:20:30-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. The reported incident happened around 8:21 p.m. at a 7-Eleven.

The victim in this incident is a man, and according to Portsmouth Police, he's in stable condition.

Surveillance footage acquired by detectives show two unknown suspects related to this incident.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories