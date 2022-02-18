Portsmouth Police investigate late night shooting at 7-Eleven, victim in stable condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. The reported incident happened around 8:21 p.m. at a 7-Eleven.

The victim in this incident is a man, and according to Portsmouth Police, he's in stable condition.

Surveillance footage acquired by detectives show two unknown suspects related to this incident.

Police are investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. The victim is an adult male the severity of his injury is unknown at this time. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/JE58VlTLVU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 18, 2022

