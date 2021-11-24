Watch
Portsmouth Police investigate non-life threatening stabbing

Posted at 7:25 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 07:25:29-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place near Darren Circle.

The incident was reported near the 1600 block of Darren Circle.

A man received a non-life threatening and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

