Portsmouth Police investigating after 2 men walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 01, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the hospital reported the walk-in gunshot victims to police at 12:52 p.m.

Both men reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on the circumstances behind the shooting.

This is a developing story.

