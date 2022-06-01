Portsmouth Police investigating after 2 men walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.
According to Portsmouth Police, the hospital reported the walk-in gunshot victims to police at 12:52 p.m.
Both men reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.
There is currently no information on the circumstances behind the shooting.
This is a developing story.
