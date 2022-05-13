Watch
Portsmouth Police investigating after shooting leaves man seriously injured

Posted at 11:17 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 23:17:49-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the 100 block of Shea Street Thursday night.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

