Portsmouth Police investigating shooting that left juvenile injured

WTVR
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 22:58:39-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue Thursday night.

The call came in around 10:21 p.m.

Police say the juvenile, a male, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no further information.

