Portsmouth Police investigating shooting that left juvenile injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue Thursday night.

The call came in around 10:21 p.m.

Police say the juvenile, a male, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no further information.

— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 3, 2022

