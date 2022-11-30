Watch Now
Portsmouth Police looking for vehicles connected to Kings Highway shooting

Portsmouth shooting Kings Highway.jpg
News 3
Portsmouth Police said these vehicles may be connected to a shooting on Nov. 15, 2022 on Kings Highway.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 30, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department are looking for two vehicles that they say may be connected to a shooting from earlier in November.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15 in the 200 block of Kings Highway, Portsmouth Police said in a press release. There were no injuries.

Police said they're looking for a white 4-door Nissan sedan with 30-day tags. They're also searching for a white full-size pickup truck with unknown tags. The truck's front driver's side tire and rim are black.

Authorities have not identified any of the people involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

