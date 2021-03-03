Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth police seek help to locate suspect in connection to homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
police.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:21:47-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are searching for 28-year-old Keilynd R. Rice. He's wanted for second degree murder, felony abuse and neglect of a child in connection with an incident that happened on February 26, 2020, at the 4600 block of Columbia Street.

Anyone who has information about his location is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education