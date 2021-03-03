Portsmouth police seek help to locate suspect in connection to homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are searching for 28-year-old Keilynd R. Rice. He's wanted for second degree murder, felony abuse and neglect of a child in connection with an incident that happened on February 26, 2020, at the 4600 block of Columbia Street.

Anyone who has information about his location is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000