Portsmouth shelter for domestic violence survivors in need of baby formula

Mark Duncan/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011 file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 19:49:21-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Portsmouth shelter is currently in need of baby formula donations.

The HER shelter, which houses survivors of domestic violence, says they are in need of baby formula due to a massive formula recall.

The shelter is requesting the Similac brand because it is what the majority of their clients use with their children.

The specific kinds in need are listed below, along with the priority level of need:

  • Similac Advance Infant Formula (blue can) - most often used - highest priority
  • Similac Sensitive (orange can) - medium priority
  • Similac Alimentum (purple can) - medium priority
  • Similac Total Comfort (pink can) - medium priority
  • Similac Isomil (red can) - medium priority
  • Similac Neosure (light pink can) - light priority
  • Similac for Supplementation (green can) - light priority

If able to help, email their volunteer coordinator at summer@hershelter.com or call 757-737-4523 to discuss options for delivery.

