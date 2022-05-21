Portsmouth's annual Umoja Festival returns Memorial Day weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The annual Umoja Festival is set to return to Portsmouth on Memorial Day weekend.

The 2022 Umoja Festival will be held from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, in Festival Park.

This festival is a time for the community to join together to celebrate African American culture and heritage while promoting cultural diversity and unity.

Organizers say this family event will have food, live music, arts and crafts, and market-style shopping.

The Umoja Festival will open on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony on the Main Stage. Local musical sensation RaJazz will perform at 6 p.m.

Chaka Khan is also set to headline on May 27, at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. On Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m., the 70s Soul Jam will be hosted by Jimmy “JJ” Walker. To purchase tickets, click here.. Call 757-333-0921 for more information, or visit the box office at 16 Crawford Circle.

With the exception of the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ticketed performances, all other performances will take place on the Umoja Stage in Festival Park and are free and open to the public.

