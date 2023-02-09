Princess Cruises planning excursions in Yorktown, Virginia’s Historic Triangle

YORKTOWN, Va. – Princess Cruises announced its plans to launch trips next summer exploring Yorktown and Virginia’s Historic Triangle.

The cruises will be five days long on the Island Princess and Emerald Princess ships, holding 2,200 to 3,080 guests. The initiative marks the first time a major cruise line will host excursions in the region.

Cruise organizers are hoping the trips will give attendees a deeper look into the area’s rich history and the chance to enjoy the region’s local businesses.

“Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said President of Princess Cruises John Padgett.

Organizers also anticipate that the launch of the new cruise offerings will have a positive economic impact on the area.

“Additional visitors coming to our area via the cruise line would contribute to the region’s economy, benefiting retail, restaurants, and regional attractions, as well as generating revenue for both the Commonwealth and multiple local governments,” said Kristi Olsen-Hayes, the Director of York County Economic & Tourism Development.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore Yorktown, Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown to visit “Revolutionary War sites, charming small towns and unique experiences,” according to Princess Cruises.