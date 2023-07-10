Protected sea turtle crushed by vehicle in Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle hit a sea turtle in Currituck County on July 9.

As a result of severe injuries, she was humanely euthanized after receiving medical care, according to a Network for Endangered Turtles (N.E.S.T) press release.

Responding volunteers located a nest she successfully laid and provided protection to the incubating eggs.

A patrolling law enforcement officer found the turtle with a crushed shell and called the N.E.S.T hotline. Volunteers transported the turtle to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island and found the freshly-laid nest of 100 eggs, according to the N.E.S.T press release.

N.E.S.T. reminds drivers to use cation on 4x4s on the beach at night. Protected nests are marked with a perimeter of reflective tape and hatching season continues through September.

Sea Turtles are protected by the Endangered Species act. Punishment for harming nests or turtles include fines up to $25,000 and six months imprisonment.

Anyone who has information about either event should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Enforcement hotline at 844-397-8477.