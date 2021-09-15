Recall issued for select Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies

McKee Foods is recalling 25 cases of Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies because they may contain undeclared pecans.

After discovering that the product did not reveal the presence of nuts, the recall was initiated. No illnesses have been reported.

Investigations indicate that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production process.

The recalled product was distributed throughout three states: Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and over 20 cities.

The only products effected by this recall have best-by dates of Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2021.

This recall does not impact Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars or any other Little Debbie products.

Consumers who have purchased these Little Debbie® Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies from the geographic areas listed above are encouraged to contact the company at 1-800-422-4499 with the package code information for refunds.

Company hours: Mon.-Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET.

