Remains found at property in Indiana identified as man missing since 1993

NOBLESVILLE — Previously unidentified remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farms in Westfield have been identified as a man missing for 30 years.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced a positive identification for previously unknown remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farms in 1996.

Fox Hollows Farms was the home of accused serial killer Herb Baumeister. Investigators believe Baumeister picked up men in gay bars and brought them back to his home where he killed them in the early to mid-1990s.

Investigators had identified eight of the victims prior to Tuesday. Since 1996, the remaining unidentified bones and bone fragments have been sitting in storage until Jellison decided it was time to reopen the case and find answers.

Remains recovered in 1996 were found to match missing man Allen Livingston. The match was made thanks to a family reference sample provided in late 2022.

Livington was first reported missing in 1993.

“I would like to thank the entire team of law enforcement and forensic specialist that have come together to support this effort. A special thanks goes to the hardworking people at the Indiana State Police Laboratory whose expertise in DNA led to the identification of Allen Livingston,” Jellison said.