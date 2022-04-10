Watch
Report of state park intruder in Virginia leads to fatal police pursuit

Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 10, 2022
STUART, Va. - A police pursuit prompted by a call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia has left an elderly man dead and a North Carolina woman charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities say rangers at Staunton River State Park found 41-year-old Christine Barnette of Cary, North Carolina, in an unrented cabin Friday.

A vehicle pursuit began and led through several counties. It ended on Route 58 in Patrick County when Barnette crossed the median and collided head-on with a car driven by 81-year-old Bobby Wayne Gammons of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Gammons died at the scene. Barnette was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Barnette has been charged with breaking and entering, reckless driving, defrauding an innkeeper, felony eluding police, trespassing and vehicular homicide.

