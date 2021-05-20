Reservations for Carnival Magic's 2023 cruises from Norfolk now open

NORFOLK, Va. - Ready to set sail after more than a year of being stuck on land?

Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday that reservations are now open for a series of four- to eight-day sailings from Norfolk aboard Carnival Magic in 2023.

In total, 11 voyages will depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in summer and fall 2023, visiting Bermuda, the Bahamas, and for the first time, Canada and New England.

Sailings include:

Six-day Bermuda cruise with two full days and an overnight call on the island departing May 14

Five-day Bahamas cruises calling at Nassau and Freeport departing May 20, 25 and 30, June 4 and 9, Sept. 30 and Oct. 9 and 22

Four-day Bermuda “long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing Oct. 5

Eight-day Canada/New England sailing with stops at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, departing Oct. 14.

These voyages complement nearly a dozen four- to eight-day voyages from Norfolk in 2022.

Carnival Magic is currently in dry dock in Marseilles, France, undergoing a variety of enhancements and upgrades, as well as the addition of a stunning new red, white and blue hull design that is modeled after the line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, and will be become a trademark across the fleet. Other ships will be adorned with the new hull design as they go into dry dock.

Norfolk is one of Carnival Cruise Line's 14 U.S. homeports.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.