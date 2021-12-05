Residents told to avoid area as police work armed barricade situation in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid Wellington Drive due to an armed barricade situation.
Officials say they were serving a welfare check on a man in the 100 block of Wellington Drive. They believe he is the only person in the home.
Police say the barricaded man is armed and ask residents to say inside their homes at this time.
This is a developing story.
URGENT! STAY INSIDE!— York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (@YorkPoquosonSO) December 5, 2021
We have an armed barricaded person in a home on Wellington Drive in the Williamburg area. If you live in this area we need everyone to stay inside! pic.twitter.com/nZjjxti0LL