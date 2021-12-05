Watch
Residents told to avoid area as police work armed barricade situation in Williamsburg

Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 05, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid Wellington Drive due to an armed barricade situation.

Officials say they were serving a welfare check on a man in the 100 block of Wellington Drive. They believe he is the only person in the home.

Police say the barricaded man is armed and ask residents to say inside their homes at this time.

This is a developing story.

