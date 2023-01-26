Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name!

And it's...Petunia! The winning name took 26.8% (or 5,079) of the votes in the Zoo's poll.

Here's how the other names fell:

Dumplin’: 4,070 votes

Penelope: 3,615 votes

Olive: 3,550 votes

Holly: 2,110 votes

Gayla: 539 votes

The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.

Perhaps the deciding factor for many was Petunia's mother's name, which is Iris.

The Zoo says the hippo calf is blooming more and more each day, and has grown comfortable enough in the water that she leads the way into the pool.