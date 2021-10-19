Watch
Richmond landlords sued for discriminating against renters

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A paper envelope written with the words "Rent Money $ " is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s attorney general’s office has filed lawsuits against more than two dozen real estate companies accused of discriminating against renters protected under a recent change to state law.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office of Civil Rights filed 13 lawsuits Monday against 29 real estate companies in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico, news outlets report.

The Office of Civil Rights alleges that the companies that own and operate rental housing “categorically rejected” callers who disclosed that they were going to use a Housing Choice Voucher to pay their rent.

The lawsuits are the first of their kind under an addition to state fair housing protections that forbids housing discrimination on the basis of source of income. The law was designed to protect households living in poverty that rely on the federal voucher program to pay a portion of their rent.

