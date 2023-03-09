Richmond man stopped at a red light. Then he won $100,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most people do not enjoy being stopped at a red light. But for one Richmond man, a recent red light experience changed his life.

Junior Pantaleon Morales, of Richmond, used his time while stopped at a red light to scratch a Virginia Lottery ticket.

He won $100,000.

“I saw the prize amount and got really nervous,” he told Virginia Lottery officials about his $100,000 Jumbo Cash game win. “I handed the ticket to my brother and asked him to check the prize for me.”

It all checked out!

Morales said he planned to use his prize money to buy a new home.

Morales told lottery officials he purchased the winning ticket on January 29 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane in South Richmond.

