Watch
News

Actions

Richmond mom charged after dropping 11-month-old baby from 3-story apartment window

The girl's mother, Mychae Delores Goode has been charged with felony child abuse and neglect of a child and is being held without bond.
Richmond mom charged after dropping 11-month-old baby from 3-story apartment window
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:47:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother is facing charges after she allegedly dropped her 11-month-old baby from her apartment window.

Richmond Police received calls around 6:40 on Thursday night from the Belt Atlantic Apartment Complex off of Midlothian Turnpike.

Neighbors were left stunned, saying they heard a woman yell 'I'm going to drop her'. The yells were enough to get the attention of a few people outside.

One man said that he saw the woman holding the baby out of a third-story window about 20 feet off the ground. He ran towards the window to try and catch the little girl.

He said he managed to keep the infant's head from hitting the ground.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the baby, at last check, was stable at a local hospital.

The baby's mother, Mychae Delores Goode has been charged with felony child abuse and neglect of a child and is being held without bond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home