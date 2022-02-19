Rocket launches from Wallops Island Saturday, carrying science, supplies to International Space Station

On Saturday, February 19, a Northrop Grumman Antares vehicle carrying a Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility at 12:40 p.m.
The Cygnus craft will carry more than 8,300 pounds of science and supplies to the International Space Station, including a study examining the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells and a system testing hydroponic and aeroponic techniques for plant growth.
According to a tweet from NASA, the forecast was 75 percent favorable, with ground winds posing the main concern.
Those in the mid-Atlantic region may have been able to see a glimpse of the rocket as it launched, with visibility stretching from inland South Carolina all the way up to parts of Delaware.
