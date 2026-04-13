'Rockstar' cat Patches takes part in first-ever meet-and-greet at Mechanicsville bookshop

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Patches, the once-42-pound cat put up for adoption from Richmond Animal Care and Control three years ago, took part in his first-ever meet-and-greet with some of his most ardent fans on Sunday.

Fifteen lucky devotees took part in what Patches' owner, Kay Ford, described as a "litmus test" for potential future events with the domestic shorthair at Books, Beads & More, a locally owned shop in Mechanicsville.

Groups of five people spent roughly 20 minutes with the cow cat in an enclosure in the children's section at the back of the bookshop.

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"Are you rubbing my foot? Can you smell my kitty-boos and my dog?" one woman wearing a Patches T-shirt asked.

The 8-year-old feline, who was previously described as "a steamroller," offered a tentative meow in response.

"Oh goodness. Do you want to go visit everybody? You sweet thing," she said.

The still sizeable cat has lost roughly 24 pounds since Ford adopted him in late April 2023.

One fan, who has several cow cats with the distinctive black-and-white markings, traveled from Alexandria to meet Patches.

The man felt an immediate connection with Patches and said he submitted numerous photos for Ford's "Patches Travels the World" posts, which are a takeoff on the Flat Stanley children's book.

Attendees were selected by signing up on Patches' Facebook page last month. Admission to the event was a donation to Purring Hearts VA from the shelter's wish list.

Ford said she loved meeting everyone and is already planning a second event.

"To say our first meet-and-greet was successful is an understatement," Ford wrote. "Patches was a star, a rockstar! He did absolutely amazing and I truly could not have been more proud of him."

Ford said adopting Patches nearly three years ago has changed her life.

"When you get to be someone my age, you start to wonder whether or not you're actually going to leave some sort of a legacy," Ford reflected. "What I'm talking about is something that you feel like you've done something good in the world. And I did not plan for this to happen when I got Patches."

More than 54,000 people are following Patches' weight-loss journey on the Patches Journey Facebook page.

The cat is inching closer to his latest goal weight. In fact, he is less than two pounds away from 16 pounds.

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For perspective, Patches weighed in at 19.03 pounds nearly five months ago in mid-November.

Ford noted that Patches, who reached his first weight-loss goal of 20 pounds in late July, has become increasingly mobile since slimming down.

The Mechanicsville woman previously credited Patches' strict diet and veterinary care with helping him lose more than half his body weight.

She said her veterinarian helped her create a plan with a calorie count and helped her select "what kind of food would be best for him."

Ford also said her vet signed off on Patches' public appearance in late October. At the time, Ford had hoped to have a watch party for her and Patches' virtual appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." However, the syndicated talk show no longer airs in the Richmond TV market, so plans for the event were scrapped.

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