Watch
News

Actions

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened top officials to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Such a move would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently. (, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin
Posted at 4:43 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 04:43:38-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions.

He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Ukrainian border guards released footage of what they said were Russian tanks moving in.

Big explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities Thursday. The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine's entire air defenses in a matter of hours. Ukrainians fled some cities.

World leaders decried the start of a long-anticipated invasion with far-reaching consequences, as global financial markets plunged and oil prices soared.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories