Safety concerns arise after boy is thrown from 'The Storm' ride at State Fair of Virginia

DOSWELL, Va. -- A Virginia boy is recovering with his family after he was thrown from a ride during the final days of the State Fair of Virginia.

The injuries were severe enough he was transported to VCU's Trauma Center for medical attention and surgery.

The boy slipped under the restraints of the ride called "The Storm" as it began, and David Silek, an attorney representing the child's family, said the momentum of the ride caused the boy to slip under the shoulder harness. Silek said the boy was thrown from the ride and then struck by it.

The child suffered a broken foot and severe lacerations, Silek said.

The family had recently returned from Disney World without incident, and the child loves amusement park and fair rides.

After the incident, the boy and family remain understandably shaken, Silek said. They are waiting to see how his recovery goes and if further surgery is needed before considering any potential legal action.

Deggeller Attractions owns the ride, and the company's owner said all of their rides are inspected every single day before use.

He tells CBS 6 this is the first time anything like this has happened on "The Storm" and called the situation "very, very unfortunate."

Ride manufacturers have set height requirements on fair rides, and the minimum height requirement for "The Storm" is 48 inches for someone riding alone and 42 inches for someone riding with a parent. Silek said the boy met the posted height requirements.

Both Caroline County and third-party inspectors examined the ride following the incident, and the report from Caroline County state they, "found there were no mechanical and/or operator errors that did not comply with the manufacturer's specifications or the governing code.”

Based on the full incident report, multiple witnesses told authorities on the scene that they saw the boy slide under the shoulder harnesses on the ride as soon as it began. The staffer operating it hit the emergency shutdown once they noticed the boy had been thrown out of the apparatus, inspectors said.

The lead inspector for Caroline County, who tested the ride multiple times, said it took 13 seconds for "The Storm" to come to a complete stop after hitting the emergency shut-off.

A spokesperson for the State Fair of Virginia said the following in a statement,

"State Fair of Virginia midway rides undergo a thorough inspection – by midway contractor Deggeller Attractions upon setup; by Caroline County before opening day; and then daily before operation by an independent, professional state-certified inspector.” spokesperson, State Fair of Virginia

