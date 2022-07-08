Scholastic recalls “Shake Look Touch” books due to choking hazard

Scholastic is recalling over 180,000 of their “Shake Look Touch” children books due to a choking hazard presented by an attachment on the books.

The ‘Shake Look Touch’ book is a plush book with touch and feel components for young children. The recalled books have pink and green pom poms attached to them with a string.

Only books with the pom poms are included in this recall. Scholastic has received two reports of the pom poms detaching.

The USCPSC says the remedy to this recall is for those with the book to immediately take it away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book. To participate in the recall and receive a $10 gift card, you can registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt, submit a picture of the book and removed pom poms, and affirm that the removed pom poms will be disposed of in the trash.

Consumers can use the book after removing and disposing of the pom poms.

No injuries have been reported.

