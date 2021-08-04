Senior Alert issued for 75-year-old Loudoun Co. man with cognitive impairment

LOUDOUN Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old Loudoun County man who was reported missing Tuesday night.

John Protopappas was last seen on John Wolford Road in Waterford, Virginia, around 5 p.m.

Protopappas is described as a white man who is 5'11" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans.

State Police say Protopappas may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Virginia registration WNF-6981.

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police say this is a vehicle similar to the one John Protopappas may be driving.

He is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Protopappas or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at (703) 777-1021.

Download the News 3 app for updates.