Senior Alert issued for missing 86-year-old man last seen in Fredericksburg

STAFFORD Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an elderly man who was reported missing out of Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is looking for 86-year-old Lowell Edmond Starr, who was last seen at Bridlewood Lane in Fredericksburg around 2:11 p.m.

Starr is described as a white man who is 5'11" tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. There is no description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Starr may be driving a blue 2020 Ford Mustang coupe with Virginia plates UHM-5726. It is not known where he may be headed.

State Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Starr or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

