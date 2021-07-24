Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk woman with cognitive impairment

The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Norfolk woman last seen Friday night.

According to police, 62-year-old Sheron Patterson was last seen at 9:57 p.m. at 600 Gresham Drive, possibly wearing a long blue short-sleeved dress. She is a black woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Patterson suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you or someone you know has information on where Patterson is, call the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 664-7000.