Shame put Virginia on course to stronger tenant protections

Ben Finley/AP
FILE - In this Monday Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, Tiara Burton stands outside a courthouse in Virginia Beach, Va. Burton was facing eviction proceedings over unpaid rent but said that she was able to work things out with her landlord. An attorney representing her landlord told her that she had been approved for assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program and that her court hearing was postponed for 30 days. Virginia was recently considered a civic embarrassment for its staggering rate of evictions. But it’s now offering stronger protections and assistance to tenants whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Finley, File)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 22, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Just a few years ago, Virginia was considered a civic embarrassment for its staggering eviction rate. A 2018 report from Princeton University ranked five Virginia cities in the national top 10 for ousting renters.

But the state is now offering stronger tenant protections during the coronavirus pandemic. It's a leader in distributing federal rental assistance. And evictions have fallen. It turns out the unwanted publicity from Princeton had helped to put Virginia on a path to finding solutions before the pandemic.

And many of those solutions are now in place. For instance, the state is temporarily requiring landlords to give tenants 14 days to make late rent payments before landlords can file for eviction.

That's helpful for people who get paid every two weeks.

