Single-vehicle crash with serious injuries closes travel lanes on Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk

Norfolk Police
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 17, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a serious crash with serious injuries.

The crash took place Monday around 12:35 p.m., in the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard.

According to police, all traffic lanes in the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard are currently closed and everyone is asked to please avoid the area.

