Single-vehicle crash with serious injuries closes travel lanes on Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a serious crash with serious injuries.
The crash took place Monday around 12:35 p.m., in the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard.
According to police, all traffic lanes in the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard are currently closed and everyone is asked to please avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a single vehicle accident with serious injuries in the 900 blk of Ballentine Blvd. All traffic lanes in the 900 blk of Ballentine Blvd are currently closed, please avoid the area. Call came in around 12:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pOWTEvgYiC— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 17, 2021