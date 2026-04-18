Skydiver rescued after getting stuck on Virginia Tech scoreboard

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A planned skydiving entrance took an unexpected turn Saturday when one skydiver became stuck on the scoreboard at Lane Stadium during the Virginia Tech Spring Game.

According to the Blacksburg Fire Department — and reporting from WTKR’s CBS sister station WDBJ7 in Roanoke — three skydivers were scheduled to land inside the stadium just before the 3 p.m. kickoff.

Fire officials say one skydiver landed on the field as planned, while another was pushed by wind gusts onto a nearby practice field.

A third skydiver, who was carrying a flag, drifted off course and became tangled on the stadium scoreboard, leaving him dangling above the field.

Crews responded quickly and were able to safely bring the man down within about 30 minutes. Firefighters also reported damage to the scoreboard.

The incident delayed the start of the spring game, which eventually kicked off at 4:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.