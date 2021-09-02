Watch
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries

Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 12:58:31-04

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central Connecticut, hit a building and set it on fire.

Authorities say the Cessna Citation 560X took off just before 10 a.m. Thursday from the Robertson Airport and crashed into the building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to those aboard.

The jet was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina.

An intense fire burned for about 20 minutes.

