Spirit Halloween throws surprise celebration for patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU were in for a special surprise on Thursday afternoon.

As many children were getting some fresh air outside their rooms, they ran into something they had to stop for.

Spirit Halloween had thrown a Halloween party for the patients to come enjoy. They had costumes, pumpkin painting, goodies and more for all patients and families to enjoy.

Trinity Tolliver was one of the patients who came to check out what was going on with her family. Her family said being at the Halloween Party was the first time they have seen her act since she got to the hospital a month ago.

“She is back to trinity. Her sassy diva self," said her nana.

Her family has shared how the trauma she went through was a lot for her. They said she couldn't understand what was happening and it scared her a lot, Trinity's nana said seeing her four year old granddaughter in that state was shocking.

“Watching your child go through so much.. it’s hard to have to sit them go through all that," she shared through tears.

However, Thursday's holiday party provided a silver lining for the family. They said it transported Trinity to a simpler time, where she could forget about her problems.

“This is the best day she has had so far," said her family.

Something as simple as some holiday spirit, made all the difference according to Trinity's family, in bringing out the kid in her again and she works to heal.

“It’s a huge win. This is what we have been waiting for," her family shared

