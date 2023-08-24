Watch Now
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Thursday, celebrates 20th anniversary

Mary Altaffer/AP
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice coffee is displayed at a Target store, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. The latte that made pumpkin spice a star is turning 20. And unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 08:21:58-04

Starbucks announced that its pumpkin spice latte, along with other seasonal items, will return to coffee shops nationwide on Thursday.

The fan favorite drink is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

These items will be on the menu alongside the pumpkin spice latte for the limited-time fall menu.

  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
  • Baked Apple Croissant
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
  • Owl Cake Pop

Starbucks says you can also get pumpkin-spiced flavored items at their local grocery stores, ranging from pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creams to chilled coffee drinks.
Guests visiting those locations can purchase the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, among other drinks and food items.

7-Eleven started serving its seasonal fall offering on August 1 and Krispy Kreme announced that it will be pumpkin spice treats for humans and dogs.

