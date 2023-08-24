Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Thursday, celebrates 20th anniversary

Starbucks announced that its pumpkin spice latte, along with other seasonal items, will return to coffee shops nationwide on Thursday.

The fan favorite drink is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

These items will be on the menu alongside the pumpkin spice latte for the limited-time fall menu.



Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Baked Apple Croissant

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Owl Cake Pop

Starbucks says you can also get pumpkin-spiced flavored items at their local grocery stores, ranging from pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creams to chilled coffee drinks.

Guests visiting those locations can purchase the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, among other drinks and food items.

7-Eleven started serving its seasonal fall offering on August 1 and Krispy Kreme announced that it will be pumpkin spice treats for humans and dogs.